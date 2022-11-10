Lucas, Nicholas, 88. Tulsa, retired from Lucas Controls Co. and retired Army Veteran. Died Sunday, November 6th. The family will receive guests from 5 pm - 7 pm on Thursday, November 17th at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service located at 5757 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa.A Memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 19th at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service
