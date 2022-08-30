 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Tulsa. Lowrimore, Dwaine, 85. Navy Veteran/Welder. Died Wednesday, August 24. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, at 2:00 p.m., at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Memorial Chapel, 2103 E. 3rd St., Tulsa, OK 74104, followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sand Springs. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home

