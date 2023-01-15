 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Loggins, Larry, 63. Tulsa, Casino

  • 0

Loggins, Larry, 63. Tulsa, Casino Executive and Dealer. Died Sunday, January 8. Visitation will be Monday 6-8pm at Rivercrest Chapel. Funeral 2pm Tuesday at Rivercrest Chapel. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert