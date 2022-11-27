 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Loggains, Keith, 65. Broken Arrow

  • 0

Loggains, Keith, 65. Broken Arrow, Airplane Mechanic, United Airlines and a United States Air Force Veteran . Died Sunday, 11/20/2022. Visitation: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Monday, Floral Haven Visitation Suites, Broken Arrow. Graveside Service: 3:00 PM, Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert