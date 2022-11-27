Loggains, Keith, 65. Broken Arrow, Airplane Mechanic, United Airlines and a United States Air Force Veteran . Died Sunday, 11/20/2022. Visitation: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Monday, Floral Haven Visitation Suites, Broken Arrow. Graveside Service: 3:00 PM, Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
