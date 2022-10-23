 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Logan, Trona Nichelle, 54. Tulsa

Logan, Trona Nichelle, 54. Tulsa, Independent Claims Adjuster. Died Friday, October 14. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, at Faith Temple Family Church, 2708 N Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Tulsa, OK. Jack's Memory Chapel

