Loftin, David Michael, 59. Tulsa, Paralegal & US Army Veteran. Died Thursday, October 6. Visitation Monday 10am-12pm Schaudt's Tulsa, Funeral Service and Graveside 2:30pm Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

