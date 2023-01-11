Little, Wanda, 75. Broken Arrow, Teacher for Broken Arrow Public Schools. Died Monday, January 9. Visitation, 5:00pm-7:00pm, Thursday Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, OK. Funeral Service, 2:00pm, Friday BattleCreek Chapel, Broken Arrow, OK. Hayhurst Funeral Home
