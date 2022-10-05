 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Little, James S., 100. Tulsa

Little, James S., 100. Tulsa, Abstractor/US Air Force Veteran. Died Thursday, September 29. Celebration of Life will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, at Kirk of the Hills Church. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

