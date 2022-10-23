 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Linell, Karen, 79. Broken Arrow

Linell, Karen, 79. Broken Arrow, Secretary. Died Friday, October 21. Visitation: Sunday, from 2-8pm at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral: Tuesday, at 2pm at Hayhurst Chapel. Hayhurst Funeral Home

