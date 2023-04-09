Lincicome, Timothy Dan, 55. Collinsville, Aircraft Mechanic and United States Air Force Veteran. Died Wednesday, March 29. Visitation will be Monday, April 10, from 5 to 7 pm. A Rosary will be 7 pm, Tuesday, April 11, at the St. Therese Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am, Wednesday, April 12, at the St. Therese Catholic Church. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home
