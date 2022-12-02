 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Lewsader, Daniel, 56. Tulsa, Unknown

Lewsader, Daniel, 56. Tulsa, Unknown. Died 11/30/2022. No Services. Serenity Funeral Home and Crematory

