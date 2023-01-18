 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Lewis, Violet, 92. Mounds, retired quality controller with Fibercast Manufacturing. Died Monday, January 16,. Visitation: 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Visitation Suites, Broken Arrow. Service: 3:00 pm, Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven Funeral Home

