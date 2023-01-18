Lewis, Cheryl, 60. Tulsa, employee in th

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Lewis, Cheryl, 60. Tulsa, employee in the oil and gas industry. Died Thursday, December 22. Graveside service will be 1pm, Friday, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

