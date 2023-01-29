 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Leonard, Larry Lee, 74. Owasso, Retired Homeland Grocery Retail Manager and U.S. Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, January 25. Memorial service 1 pm, Monday, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel. Graveside 1:30 pm, Tuesday, at Fort Scott National Cemetery in Fort Scott, Kansas. Mowery

