Lenhart, Jack R., 85. Tulsa, Axa

Lenhart, Jack R., 85. Tulsa, Axa Equitable and Equitable Advisors securities agent & investment advisor. Died Monday, October 31. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 30 at All Souls Unitarian Church. Ninde Brookside

