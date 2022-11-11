Lemmons, Carl, 74. Barnsdall, Oklahoma, Retired Osage County District 3. Died Monday, November 7.. Visitation will be held 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday @ Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Graveside Service will be held 2:00 pm Monday, November 14, 2022 @ A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery in Hominy, Oklahoma.. Chapman-Black Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.