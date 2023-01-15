 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Legan, Rickey Lee, 76. Tulsa, Millwright/US Air Force Veteran. Died January 2, 2023. Celebration of Life Service, 2:00 PM Saturday, January 21, 2023, Moore Funeral Home, Southlawn Chapel. Moore Funeral Home, Southlawn Chapel

