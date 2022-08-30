 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Lee, Sharon D., 74

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Lee, Sharon D., 74. Retired Accounting Assistant. Died Friday, August 26. Visitation 3-6pm Wednesday, at Add'Vantage Funeral Service. Funeral 11am Thursday, Add'Vantage Funeral Service. Interment Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage

