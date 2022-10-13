 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Lee, Jr., Terry Don, 56. Jenks

Lee, Jr., Terry Don, 56. Jenks, Ambassador for Christ. Died Thursday, October 6. Services Saturday, at 2pm at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Clarksville, AR. Liberty Hill Cemetery

