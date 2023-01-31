 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lee, J.R., 94. Tulsa, Communications

  • 0

Lee, J.R., 94. Tulsa, Communications, Railroad | U.S. National Guard. Died Saturday, January 28. Visitation: 5-7 pm, Wednesday, at Floral Haven; Service: 10 am, Thursday, at the Inola Christian Church, Inola, OK. Floral Haven

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert