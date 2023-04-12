Lee, Don, 86. Tulsa, Retired: American Airlines, United States Army veteran. Died Monday, April 10. Viewing: Noon to 5 PM Sunday, April 16 at Moore's Eastlawn Chapel. Graveside Services: 11AM Monday, at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Coffeyville, KS.. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel
