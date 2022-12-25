 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who is sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Lee, Billy "Gramps", 85. Broken Arrow

  • 0

Lee, Billy "Gramps", 85. Broken Arrow, retired machinist. Died Tuesday, December 13. Memorial service 10am Tuesday, December 27, Chapel of Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow. Broken Arrow

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert