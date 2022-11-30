 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Ledbetter, Hank, 76. Sapulpa, He was employed by Smithco for 52 years and served 2 years as a medic in the U.S. Army at Ft. Stewart, Georgia.. Died November 23, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7pm at Smith Funeral Home in SapulpaThe service will be held on Friday, at 10am in the chapel at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, OK. Services are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home 1208 S Main Sapulpa, OK

