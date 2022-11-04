 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Layton, Conrad Ray, 88. Tulsa, Retired

Layton, Conrad Ray, 88. Tulsa, Retired Airplane Quality Assurance for American Airline/U.S. Air Force Veteran. Died Monday, November . Visitation: Sunday, 3:00 - 5:00, Mark Griffith WestwoodFuneral Service: Monday, November 7, 10:00, Carbondale Assembly of God. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

