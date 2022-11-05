 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lay, Janet, 89. Tulsa, Minister and

  • 0

Lay, Janet, 89. Tulsa, Minister and author. Died Wednesday, November 2. Visitation, Sunday, 3:00pm-5:00pm, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Funeral Service, Monday, November 7, 11:00am, Victory Christian Center Chapel, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hayhurst Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert