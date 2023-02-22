Lawson, William Roger "Billy", 67. Broken Arrow, Business Owner-Apple Roofing Company. Died Saturday, February 11. Celebration of Life service, 10 a.m., Saturday, Moore Funeral Home, Southlawn Chapel, 9350 East 51st St. Tulsa, OK. Moore Funeral Home, Southlawn Chapel
