Laws, Jr., George, 70. Broken Arrow

Laws, Jr., George, 70. Broken Arrow, Tax Preparer, Army Veteran. Died Saturday, October 29. Funeral Service: Thursday, at 10AM at Hayhurst Chapel in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Hayhurst Funeral Home

