Lawrence, Charles Ray, 82. Sapulpa, plan

Lawrence, Charles Ray, 82. Sapulpa, plant manager/engineer, gauge manufacturing; US Navy Veteran. Died Thursday, November 10, 2022. Services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Traditions Funeral Chapel in Kellyville with burial and military honors to follow at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta. Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, 35 S. Main, Kellyville, Oklahoma, 918-247-7373.

