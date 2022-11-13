Lawrence, Charles Ray, 82. Sapulpa, plan

Lawrence, Charles Ray, 82. Sapulpa, plant manager/engineer, gauge manufacturing; US Navy Veteran. Died Thursday, November 10, 2022. Services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Traditions Funeral Chapel in Kellyville with burial and military honors to follow at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta. Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, 35 S. Main, Kellyville, Oklahoma, 918-247-7373.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.