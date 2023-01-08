 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lawrence, Arlene Joyce, 85. Tulsa

  • 0

Lawrence, Arlene Joyce, 85. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died Wednesday, December 28. A Rosary will be held at 12:30 p.m., with a Funeral Mass to immediately to follow at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, at Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert