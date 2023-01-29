 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Laurore, Archbishop Joseph Joel, 85

Laurore, Archbishop Joseph Joel, 85. Tulsa, Archbishop/Preacher. Died Thursday, January 19. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 10, at First Presbyterian Church, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home

