Laurore, Archbishop Joseph Joel, 85. Tulsa, Archbishop/Preacher. Died Thursday, January 19. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 10, at First Presbyterian Church, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home
