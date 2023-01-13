 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Laster, Elizabeth "Anne", 82. Broken

Laster, Elizabeth "Anne", 82. Broken Arrow, retired realty specialist. Died Tuesday, January 10. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel, Coweta. Brown, Coweta

