Lashley-Cheatham, Lindsey, 33. Bixby

Lashley-Cheatham, Lindsey, 33. Bixby, Motorclothes Manager. Died Sunday, October 9. Celebration of life 2pm Wednesday at Crossroads Baptist Church, Beggs. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service

