Larkin, Carl, 85. Jay, Veteran. Died Tuesday, April 4. Visitation: 6-8 pm, Tuesday, April 11, at Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Jay, OK. Funeral: 1 pm, Wednesday, April 12, at First Baptist Church of Jay, OK. Burial: Southwest City Cemetery, Southwest City, MO. Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Jay, OK
