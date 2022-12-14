Larey, Lance L., 83. Tulsa, Attorney, La

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Larey, Lance L., 83. Tulsa, Attorney, Law Professor and Real Estate Appraiser. Died Saturday, December 10th. No formal services.. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

