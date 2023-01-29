 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Lankford, Rebecca, 71. Tulsa, Nursing

Lankford, Rebecca, 71. Tulsa, Nursing Assistant. Died Saturday, January 21,. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 11, at Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby, OK. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory

