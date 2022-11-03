 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Landrum, Santford S., 93. Tulsa

  • 0

Landrum, Santford S., 93. Tulsa, Traffic Management/U.S. Army Veteran. Died October 31, 2022. Memorial Service 10:00am Saturday, Moore Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa, OK.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert