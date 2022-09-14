 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Lancaster, Ray, 68

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 14 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Lancaster, Ray, 68. Tulsa, Retired Marine. Died Friday, September 9. Graveside service-12:30 p.m., Thursday, Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Mobley-Groesbeck

