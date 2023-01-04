 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Laley, Mary Margaret, 99. Tulsa

Laley, Mary Margaret, 99. Tulsa, Secretary. Died Thursday, December 29. Funeral Service 1PM Thursday, January 5 Moore's Memory Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Memory Chapel

