Lair, Theresa Ann, 69. Sand Springs, School Teacher. Died Monday, October 24. Visitation, Wednesday, 6-8pm at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs. Funeral services, Thursday, 1pm at Easton Heights Baptist Church, Tulsa. Dillon Funeral Service

