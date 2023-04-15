Lair, Marian Rose, 92. Sand Springs, Homemaker. Died Thursday, April 13. Visitation, Monday, April 17, from 6-8 pm, at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Funeral services, Tuesday April 18, at 1 pm, at View Acres Baptist Church, Tulsa, OK. Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.