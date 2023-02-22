Lackey, Danny, 62. Kiefer, Owner Operator D&B Resources and Lackey Properties. Died Sunday, February 19. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Thursday, at Traditions Funeral Chapel in Kellyville. Services will be 11 am, Friday, at Westside Freewill Baptist Church in Sapulpa, with burial to follow at South Heights Cemetery, Sapulpa. Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, 35 S. Main, Kellyville, Oklahoma
