Kurowski, Robert Michael, 72. Broken Arrow, Retired Tulsa Police Officer. Died Saturday, April 22. Visitation will be from 3-5 pm, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Rosary will be at 7 pm, at St. Anne's Catholic Church, both on Wednesday. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am, on Thursday, at St. Anne's Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
