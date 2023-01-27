 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Kumpf, Frederic Allen, 88. Tulsa, Army

Kumpf, Frederic Allen, 88. Tulsa, Army veteran and petroleum engineer at Phillips Petroleum. Died Monday, January 16. No services planned. Moore's Memory Chapel

