 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kuharski, Janice, 74. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • 0

Kuharski, Janice, 74. Tulsa, Oklahoma, Teacher, Tulsa Public Schools. Died 11/24/2022. Memorial service: 1:00, Thursday, at Rose Hill Funeral Home. Rose Hill Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert