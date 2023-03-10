Krise, James, 82. Broken Arrow, Navy Veteran and computer programmer. Died Monday, March 6. Viewing will be held 4 - 6 pm, and a Rosary will be held at 7 pm both on Thursday, at Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby, OK. A Funeral Mass will be held 2 pm, Friday, at St. Clements Catholic Church, Bixby. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory
