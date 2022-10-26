Krebs, David, 74. Tulsa, Realtor/U.S. Army Veteran. Died Sunday, October 16. Celebration of Life services at 4pm on Friday, at Church on the Move, 180 Building, Tulsa. Private family burial at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow
