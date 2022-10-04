 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Kraft, Raymond Dale, 96. Tulsa, Civil

Kraft, Raymond Dale, 96. Tulsa, Civil Engineer; U. S. Navy. Died Wednesday, September 28. No service planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home

