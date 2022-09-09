 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Kollmorgen, Gerald Mark, 90

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 9 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Kollmorgen, Gerald Mark, 90. Cancer Research Scientist. Died Monday, September 5. A Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, September 14, at Fellowship Lutheran Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

