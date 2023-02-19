Kleefeld, Daniel, 63. Tulsa, Music Minister. Died Friday, February 17. A visitation will be held from 6 - 8 pm, Tuesday, February 21, at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Memorial service pending. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory
