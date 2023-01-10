 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kirkland, Patricia Ann, 90. Sand Springs

  • 0

Kirkland, Patricia Ann, 90. Sand Springs, Zebco assembler. Died Saturday, January 7. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at Lakeside Church of Christ in Sand Springs, OK with interment following at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs. Moore's Memory Chapel

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert