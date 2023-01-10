Kirkland, Patricia Ann, 90. Sand Springs, Zebco assembler. Died Saturday, January 7. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at Lakeside Church of Christ in Sand Springs, OK with interment following at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs. Moore's Memory Chapel
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.